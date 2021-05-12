United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UTDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

UTDI opened at €34.51 ($40.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.53 and a 200-day moving average of €34.84. United Internet has a 52 week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52 week high of €43.88 ($51.62).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

