United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,909 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

