United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $219.31

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.31 and last traded at $219.20, with a volume of 38999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

