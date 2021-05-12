United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 3.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $45,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 124.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

NYSE:MCO traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.84 and a 200-day moving average of $287.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.13 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

