Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 310,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,891. The firm has a market cap of $241.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.