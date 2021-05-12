Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas Purchases 5,000 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

