Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.39 million, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.