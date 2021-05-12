UnMarshal Price Tops $4.05 on Major Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00007159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and $813,966.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00073055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.50 or 0.00543278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00247597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.83 or 0.01197556 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00034273 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,035,124 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.

