UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $15.93

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.67. UP Fintech shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 83,026 shares changing hands.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 270.71 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $12,126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $3,089,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.