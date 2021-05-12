Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Upstart updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.

UPST traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,296. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

