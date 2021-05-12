US Bancorp DE Acquires 141 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,393.25 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $888.62 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,473.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,407.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

