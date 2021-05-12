US Bancorp DE Buys 724 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 3.00% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $538,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 333,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 112,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.95.

