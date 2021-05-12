US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.49.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

