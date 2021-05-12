US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,000 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Callaway Golf worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

