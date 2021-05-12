US Bancorp DE Purchases 412 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after buying an additional 151,224 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq stock opened at $159.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

