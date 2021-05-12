US Bancorp DE Sells 254 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.26.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

