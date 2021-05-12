US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after buying an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $86,143,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

