USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

USAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in USA Truck by 4,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 189,107 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in USA Truck by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.26.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.