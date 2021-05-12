UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM Holdings Co. Class.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at about $2,557,000.

UWMC stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 10,235,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,261,510. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

