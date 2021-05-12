UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Dividend Announcement

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 191,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,236,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

