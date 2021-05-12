Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Raised to $15.25

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $15.25 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

VLY stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,375,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 585,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 446,562 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

