Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 17,060 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.23. 33,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.63.

