Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 7.23% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CUT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.10. 107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

