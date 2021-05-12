Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 171,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,123. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.59.

