Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $245.90 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 2.50% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $245,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 104,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 358,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.19. 149,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,854. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

