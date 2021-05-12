Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $66.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $66,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,811. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

