Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,763. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

