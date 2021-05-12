Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.85

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.85 and traded as low as $28.68. Value Line shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 1,259 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 43.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Value Line stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 285.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Value Line were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

