Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.40 million.

NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 5,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,961. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNDA. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.