VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

