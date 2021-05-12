Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR opened at $303.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $167.91 and a twelve month high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.