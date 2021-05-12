Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Increased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $173.15. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

