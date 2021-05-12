Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,832,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,229. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.