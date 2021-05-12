Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,997,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,084,000 after acquiring an additional 225,384 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,455,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,798,000 after purchasing an additional 317,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 453,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 324,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,726,811. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.