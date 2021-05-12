Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 392,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,726,811. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83.

