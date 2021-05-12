Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after buying an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 704,807 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 445,567 shares during the period. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

