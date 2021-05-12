Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 154,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,302.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,689,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,051,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

