Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lowered by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,010,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,296,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $313,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $218.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.23.

