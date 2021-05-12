Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.51. The stock had a trading volume of 169,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.32 and its 200 day moving average is $198.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.