Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.15 million.

Shares of VAPO opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $460.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. Analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

