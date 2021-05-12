Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.69, but opened at $46.30. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 1,292 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $3,136,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

