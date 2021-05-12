Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

VBLT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $93.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

