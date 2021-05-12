Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Announces Earnings Results

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%.

Shares of Verastem stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 61,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,890. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $477.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

