ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.48 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $81,833,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.