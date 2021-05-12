Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 86,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,042.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,546 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.