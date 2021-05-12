Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Northland Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,546. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

