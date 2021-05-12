Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

