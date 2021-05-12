Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $16.89 Average PT from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $190,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 738,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,653. The firm has a market cap of $462.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
