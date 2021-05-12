Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Critical Survey

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vir Biotechnology and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.08%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $43.92, suggesting a potential upside of 109.13%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 628.69 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -6.90 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taysha Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Vir Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.