Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 80.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.